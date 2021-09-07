Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tax fraudster Bašternák pleads guilty in another crime

He is currently serving a five-year prison sentence. The court did not increase his punishment.

Ladislav BašternákLadislav Bašternák (Source: TASR)

Ladislav Bašternák, a tax fraudster who used to rent a flat to former PM Robert Fico (Smer), has been convicted of another crime.

The Bratislava V District Court found him guilty of tax evasion and evading payment of insurance fees, imposing a seven-year ban on his activities, meaning that he cannot serve on a statutory or a supervisory body or as an authorised representative in a trade company.

The court did not increase his current sentence, imposed in 2018, which sent him to prison for five years, or order that his property be forfeited.

The verdict is not valid yet as the prosecutor has appealed. Bašternák’s lawyer, on the other hand, was satisfied with the verdict, as reported by the TASR newswire.

Pleaded guilty

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Sep 2021 at 17:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Thousands want to see the pope, though he is too liberal for some

General prosecutor fails to explain his actions to MPs. Some universities to start new year with online education.


3 h

Some will sleep in a field to get closer to the Pope. Unvaccinated will stay in the back

It is necessary to arrive at mass by eight in the morning at the latest.


9 h
Dobroslav Trnka at court

Former general prosecutor refuses plea bargain on first day of trial

He is the only former general prosecutor that has faced an indictment in Slovak history.


6. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)