Self-isolation will be shorter

The new rules come into force next Monday.

Font size: A - | A +

People who test positive for the coronavirus will spend a shorter time in self-isolation.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Instead of the current 14 days, they will be allowed to end it after 10 days if they have no symptoms during the last three days. The 10-day period starts at the moment the first symptoms occur or the sample was taken, reads the regulation of the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ).

If a person who tests positive has some symptoms during the last three days of the 10-day period, their general practitioner will determine when they can end their self-isolation.

The ÚVZ also changed the rules for the self-isolation of people who come into contact with a Covid-positive person. If they have no symptoms and their PCR test (carried out on the fifth day) comes back negative, they can end it seven days after they were last in contact with the infected person.

If they do not take a test, their self-isolation ends 10 days after they were last in contact with the Covid-positive person.

The new rules come into force next Monday, September 13. Those already in self-isolation need to follow the currently valid rules.

The changes do not apply to the quarantine rules for people coming to Slovakia from abroad. Those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid still need to spend 14 days in self-isolation and are allowed to take a PCR test on the 5th day after their arrival.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

8. Sep 2021 at 17:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff