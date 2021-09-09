Ultraconservative MP becomes a new proxy for the protection of religion

Anna Záborská is known for her proposals to restrict access to abortions.

Ultraconservative MP Anna Záborská, who represents the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), has been given a new post.

The cabinet approved her appointment as the governmental proxy for the protection of freedom and religion as well as religious belief at its September 8 session, following its pledge from the programme statement, the TASR newswire reported.

The position will be unpaid.

“It’s our duty to help people persecuted for their religion regardless of who these people are and where the injustice happens,” Záborská said, as quoted by TASR, stressing that we cannot be silent when the freedom of a person is endangered, and that democracy and solidarity are crucial when solving these issues.

As she stressed, it does not matter whether the persecuted person is a Christian, Jew, Muslim, Mormon or Atheist.

Who is Záborská?

Anna Záborská is a former MEP. She entered the European Parliament as a representative of the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), but she later parted ways with the party, and now represents the Christian Union.

She made it to the parliament in 2020 on the slate of OĽaNO, together with her other colleagues from the Christian Union.

Záborská is known for her efforts to toughen up rules for abortions. She has repeatedly submitted proposals introducing stricter abortion rules, but none of them have been approved so far. One such proposal has been submitted for the session that starts in mid-September.

9. Sep 2021 at 11:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff