Army will modernise, plans to purchase dozens of armoured vehicles

It's really the first real crucial step to building our commitment to collective defense, the chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces said.

The Slovak army is expanding its fleet. The government approved the purchase of 152 tracked combat armoured vehicles.

The overall costs of the first phase of the project are estimated at €1.739 billion including VAT.

Production of the first vehicles should start in 2022 and finish in 2026.

The Defence Ministry proposed purchasing 131 tracked armoured vehicles (€9,629,000 per vehicle), 15 command tracked armored vehicles (€9,629,000 per vehicle), three tracked armored vehicles - release (€7,064,000 per vehicle) and three tracked armoured vehicles - technical assistance workshop (€6,484,000 per vehicle).

The ministry estimates that costs for logistical support, spare parts, trainers, workshop special equipment and courses will reach around €183,176,000.

The estimated cost of ammunition is €97,247,000 and infrastructure €12 million.

9. Sep 2021 at 17:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff