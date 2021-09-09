Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Army will modernise, plans to purchase dozens of armoured vehicles

It's really the first real crucial step to building our commitment to collective defense, the chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces said.

Jaroslav Naď, Defence MinisterJaroslav Naď, Defence Minister (Source: TASR)

The Slovak army is expanding its fleet. The government approved the purchase of 152 tracked combat armoured vehicles.

The overall costs of the first phase of the project are estimated at €1.739 billion including VAT.

Production of the first vehicles should start in 2022 and finish in 2026.

The Defence Ministry proposed purchasing 131 tracked armoured vehicles (€9,629,000 per vehicle), 15 command tracked armored vehicles (€9,629,000 per vehicle), three tracked armored vehicles - release (€7,064,000 per vehicle) and three tracked armoured vehicles - technical assistance workshop (€6,484,000 per vehicle).

The ministry estimates that costs for logistical support, spare parts, trainers, workshop special equipment and courses will reach around €183,176,000.

The estimated cost of ammunition is €97,247,000 and infrastructure €12 million.

Dozens of 8x8 vehicles

Slovakia will purchase 76 8x8 combat armoured vehicles for €332.2 million.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Sep 2021 at 17:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Slovak government apologises for anti-Jewish laws adopted eight decades ago

Štefan Hamran appointed to lead Police Corps. Summer brought an abnormally high number of job ads.


53m

How the Code eliminated Jews from public life

Slovakia marks 80 years since adopting the legislation that eliminated Jews from public life.


6 h
Vladimír Makara has been producing hand-sewn shoes for tourists, climbers, foresters and hunters since 2004.

From California to New Zealand to the Himalayas, hand-sewn Poprad shoes are worn around the world

Vladimír Makara decided to preserve the tradition of shoemaking in Poprad. He makes shoes for hikers as well as for climbers.


9 h
The Slovakia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Drop-shaped hydrogen car to represent Slovakia at the Expo in Dubai

Space rover, flight simulator and two hydrogen vehicles will be the highlights of Slovakia’s pavilion.


8. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad