Slovak gas pipeline operator to transport green hydrogen in the future

One of the main lines of Eustream’s transmission network might be used solely for the transport of hydrogen.

Slovak gas transmission system operator Eustream should transport, in addition to natural gas, hydrogen. On Thursday, September 9, it joined the international industry partnership on the production and supply of green hydrogen "H2EU+Store". Hydrogen derived from solar and wind energy will be produced in Ukraine, transported via Eusteam’s network to Austria and Germany, and stored for seasonal demand in central Europe in the future, the operator wrote on its website.

“A unique geographical location and multi-line transmission system enables Slovakia and Eustream to become an important hydrogen entry gate serving multiple European key markets,” said Rastislav Ňukovič, director-general of Eusteam, as cited on the website. “Among other initiatives, we plan to dedicate one of the main lines of our transmission network to the transport of 100-percent hydrogen.”

(Source: Courtesy of Eustream)

In order to accelerate and ramp up the production of green hydrogen for Europe, which is vital for a climate-neutral future energy supply, the international industry partnership consisting of Bayerngas GmbH, Bayernets GmbH, Eco-Optima LLC, Open Grid Europe GmbH and RAG Austria AG has designed the "H2EU+Store" project. By signing the Letter of Intent, Eustream has now become another participant.

The initiative focuses on the complete supply chain of clean hydrogen including hydrogen production in Ukraine and transport via Eustream’s network to Austria and Germany.

“H2EU+Store" will, on one hand, create the necessary capacities for renewable electricity and hydrogen production in Ukraine and, on the other hand, expand storage volumes in Austria and Germany, accompanied by adaptations in gas transport to central Europe.

10. Sep 2021 at 14:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff