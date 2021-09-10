Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava launches rapid intervention service

Complaints about the maintenance of greenery and roads can be solved within 72 hours.

People can report insufficiently mowed lawns on the city of Bratislava's official website. (Source: TASR)

The Bratislava city council wants to speed up the process of solving complaints related to the maintenance of greenery and roads in the capital. At the beginning of September, it launched the Rýchle Zásahy (Rapid Interventions) service, through which it wants to resolve such complaints within 72 hours.

“Rapid Interventions will cover warnings of insufficiently mowed lawns, dry greenery in an emergency condition, broken tree branches in an emergency condition, uncut roadway greenery, overcrowded or damaged baskets, missing or damaged sewer covers, dirty roads, damaged and non-functional vertical road markings, and non-functional road traffic lights,” said Katarína Rajčanová, Bratislava spokesperson, as cited by the TASR newswire.

Complaints can be reported via a form available in Slovak and English on the capital’s website.

"The report needs to be accompanied by at least one photograph of the current state [of the place in question] in order to speed up identification and verify the eligibility of the intervention,” said Rajčanová.

The council is cooperating on the service with the website Odkaz pre Starostu (Message for the Mayor), which enables citizens to report shortcomings in the public space. The NGO Slovak Governance Institute created the website in 2010. Bratislava is one of the Slovak municipalities that use it.

10. Sep 2021 at 14:34  | Compiled by Spectator staff

