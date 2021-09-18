Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak president's Facebook picture goes viral. Who sewed her folk vest?

Zuzana Čaputová was given brúcnik during her visit to Orava.

During the summer, tailor Danka Tropeková created a "brúcnik" for President Zuzana Čaputová.During the summer, tailor Danka Tropeková created a "brúcnik" for President Zuzana Čaputová. (Source: Courtesy of Danka Tropeková/Facebook Zuzana Čaputová)

All she ever hoped for was to see a figurine wearing a kroj made by her, a Slovak traditional costume,exhibited at the town hall in the village of Oravská Polhora where she lives, never expecting the Slovak president to bring her work closer to thousands of people.

But after President Zuzana Čaputová posted a picture of herself dressed up in a živôtik, also known as a lajblík, part of the kroj covering the upper part of the body besides the hands and neck, Danka Tropeková’s phone has not stopped ringing.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Sep 2021 at 7:55  | Lucia Šmigovská

Top stories

A via ferrata in Martin was closed this week. It will remain closed until October 31.

Weekend: Slovak folk songs translated into American jazz

The latest travel and culture stories from Slovakia. We've got you covered.


17. sep

News digest: Passport required when travelling from Slovakia to the UK again

Bratislava Mayor awarded for his green ideas. Pandemic edition of the White Night festival starts. Slovak batteries for e-cars passed international test.


22 h
Sky by Monika and Bohuš Kubinský

Bratislava is ready for White Night. Here's all you need to know

A manual for the festival and seven sites selected by The Slovak Spectator.


16. sep
Matúš Vallo during the election night.

Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo receives World Mayor Future Award

He was acknowledged for his efforts to transform the Slovak capital into a green, compassionate city.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad