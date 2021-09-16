Airline connection with Russia renewed, chartered flights continue

Summer might be over, but not seasonal chartered destination flights.

As the summer tourist season ends, chartered flights from Bratislava Airport continue.

Flight connections with Slovakia are being established around the world.

Russia will renew its connections with Slovakia along with Iraq, Kenya, and Spain starting September 21, 2021, the TASS newswire reported. Four weekly flights will connect Moscow with Bratislava and 2 weekly flights will connect Saint Petersburg with Bratislava, RIA Novosti reported. Russia ended foreign air connections on March 27, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Flights resumed in August 2020.

A summertime flight between the Croatian island of Brač, which was active on a once-per-week basis from the beginning of July, is being discontinued. However, there are other options for vacationers seeking to experience the Mediterranean, Black or Red Seas - be it Spain, Greece, Turkey, or Egypt.

Even in October

“Flight plans include chartered flights for the second half of September, and even October, for example to Hurghada, Larnaca, Antalya and Rhodes,” Matúš Hrabovský, speaker for airport told the SITA newswire.

“However, the execution of these flights will depend on tour sales and decisions made by travel agencies,” he added, stating that the flights could be cancelled in case of weak sales .

The airport did not state what chartered flights or destinations were overall the most popular in the summer months, as it is still processing data from August.

“In July, the Bulgarian city of Burgas along with the islands of Crete and Rhodes were the most popular,” Hrabovský elaborated.

This week, the Bratislava airport planned to facilitate 25 arrivals and 21 departures along with seven regular connections. On Saturday, it was possible to fly to Heraklion, Patras, Antalya, Burgas, Palma de Mallorca, Tel Aviv, and on Sunday to Corfu, Malta and Larnaca.

The Czech airline Smartwings reported that as of October 24 2021 they will commence direct flights between Bratislava and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The flight will take place once a week via a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the airline told SITA. The airline added that tickets are already on sale in Dubai.

Smartwings currently offers chartered flights from Bratislava and Košice to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Egypt. In the winter season (from the end of October 2021 to the end of March 2022) the airline will also offer chartered flights to Salalah airport in Oman once a week. Pre-pandemic, a direct connection between Bratislava and Dubai was facilitated by the UAE flydubai airline, but the carrier has yet to renew the connection.

Along with chartered flights, there are regular connections to coastal destinations.

16. Sep 2021 at 11:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff