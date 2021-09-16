Clients have two more weeks to change their health insurer

The last day to submit an application to change health insurer is September 30.

Font size: A - | A +

Clients of one of three health insurers in Slovakia have two more weeks to change the provider of their health insurance if they wish to.

The state-run Všeobecná Zdravotná and private insurers Union and Dôvera are competing for new clients these days.

The last day to submit an application to change health insurer is September 30. The change will be valid from January 1, 2022.

Check the contracts of your doctors

The Health Care Surveillance Authority appealing to policyholders to take their health conditions and emerging need for health services into consideration, if they apply for a change.

Ministry launches health care reform, wants to solve doctor shortage in five years Read more

The Authority also recommends verifying the offered benefits of health insurers at their website, especially the conditions under which the health insurer offer them.

Applicants should also learn whether their GPs and doctors of specialised care have a contract with the chosen health insurer.

Careful approach

Insured persons are further advised to be careful in providing their identification data and documents to unknown persons as part of the reinsurance campaign.

"It is important that insurees are properly acquainted with the contents when signing various submitted documents, for example, a questionnaire on health insurance services, because these can be subsequently misused not only for reinsurance purposes, but also in other ways," said Erika Kováčiková, spokesperson for the authority, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

She also stressed that an application form submitted by the insuree earlier can be taken back by him/her without giving any reason by September 30.





16. Sep 2021 at 11:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff