Unvaccinated people face extensive restrictions in several districts

Only four districts will enjoy less strict rules from Monday.

The pandemic situation in Slovakia is getting worse.

Four districts, namely Bardejov, Krupina, Rožňava and Skalica, have switched to the dark red tier, meaning they will follow a very strict regime from Monday, September 20. Bardejov toughened up its measures last Friday (September 17), given the rapidly worsening developments.

Altogether 27 districts are in the red tier and 44 in the orange tier. Only four districts (Dunajská Streda, Medzilaborce, Pezinok, and Poltár) are in the green tier, meaning the restrictions are very mild.

The Slovak Spectator selected certain rules the districts now need to follow based on the alert system, known as the Covid automat.

At the same time, the cabinet approved changes to border controls, switching to the green tier of its border alert system. This means checks will only be conducted at random starting Monday.

Selected rules in tiers

Green tier

Who is considered fully vaccinated? in the case of two-shot vaccines: 14 days have passed since receiving the second vaccine dose;

in the case of one-shot vaccines: 21 days have passed since receiving the vaccine dose;

in the case of recovery from Covid: 14 days have passed since receiving the first vaccine dose within 180 days since recovering.

Face-covering: mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events both inside and outside (masks or other face coverings are sufficient)

mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events both inside and outside (masks or other face coverings are sufficient) Shops: without limits

without limits Mass events: three regimes: fully vaccinated: no limits OTP (confirmation of negative Covid test result, vaccination or recovery from Covid): 50 percent standing and 70 percent seated audience (or no more than 5,000 outside and 2,500 inside); basic (open to unvaccinated and untested too): 50 percent standing and 75 percent seated audience (or 1,000 max outside and 500 max inside)

three regimes: Church service: fully vaccinated: no limits; OTP: 50 percent standing and 70 percent seated (or no more than 5,000 outside and 2,500 inside); basic: 50 percent standing and 75 percent seated (or 1,000 max outside and 500 max inside)

restaurants: without limits

Orange tier

OTP regime a confirmation of negative Covid test result: 72 hrs PCR/LAMP or 48 hrs antigen;

or a certificate of vaccination;

or a confirmation of recovering from Covid.

Face-covering: mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events both inside and outside (masks or other face coverings are sufficient)

mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events both inside and outside (masks or other face coverings are sufficient) Shops: OTP: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max; basic: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.

Mass events: fully vaccinated: no limits; OTP: 25 percent standing and 50 percent seated audience (or no more than 1,000 outside and 500 inside); basic: standing 100 max outside and 50 max. inside and seated 25 percent of capacity inside (but no more than 100 people) in the basic regime; organiser needs to keep a list of participants for 14 days

Church service: fully vaccinated: no limits; OTP: 50 percent outside and 25 percent inside (or no more than 1,000 outside and 500 inside); basic: standing: 100 people max. outside and 50 inside, seated: 50 percent outside (but no more than 200 people) and 25 percent inside (but no more than 100 people)

Restaurants: fully vaccinated: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family at a table, 2m between tables; OTP: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family behind a table, 2m between tables; basic: outside only, 10 people max.

wellness centres, water parks: closed for the basic regime

Red tier

Face-covering: FFP2/FFP3/KN95 respirator mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events a face covering is mandatory both inside and outside

FFP2/FFP3/KN95 respirator mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events a face covering is mandatory both inside and outside Shops: OTP: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.; basic: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.

Mass events: fully vaccinated: no limits but a list of participants is mandatory; OTP: 25 percent of capacity but no more than 150 people; basic: 10 people max.

Church service: fully vaccinated: no limits; OTP: 25 percent of the capacity (or no more than 150 people); basic: 1 person per 15 square metres or 10 people max.

Restaurants: fully vaccinated: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family behind at a table, 2m between tables; OTP: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family behind a table, 2m between tables; basic: window point of sale and delivery service

Fitness centres, swimming pools, accommodation facilities, wellness centres, water parks: closed for the basic regime

Dark red tier

Face-covering: FFP2/FFP3/KN95 respirator mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events a face covering is mandatory both inside and outside if the distance between people is less than 2 metres

FFP2/FFP3/KN95 respirator mandatory in interiors, public transport and taxis; in the case of mass events a face covering is mandatory both inside and outside if the distance between people is less than 2 metres Shops: OTP: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.; basic: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max. & special hours for people older than 65 years and handicapped between 9:00 and 11:00

Mass events: fully vaccinated: no limits but a list of participants mandatory; OTP: 25 percent of capacity but no more than 50 people; basic: 6 people max.

Church service: fully vaccinated: no limits; OTP: 25 percent of capacity but no more than 50 people; basic: 1 person per 15 square metres or 6 people max.

Restaurants: fully vaccinated: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family at a table, 2m between tables; OTP: only outside, 2m between tables; basic: window point of sale and delivery service

Fitness centres: closed for the OTP and basic regime

closed for the OTP and basic regime Swimming pools, accommodation facilities, wellness centres, water parks, museums & galleries: closed for the basic regime

Tiers of districts starting September 20 Districts at Warning Level 2 (dark red) Bardejov • Krupina • Rožňava • Skalica Districts at Warning Level 1 (red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Štiavnica • Brezno • Bytča • Gelnica • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Levice • Levoča • Martin • Poprad • Prešov • Revúca • Sabinov • Senica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Svidník • Trenčín • Veľký Krtíš • Žarnovica • Žilina • Zvolen Districts at Alert Level (orange) Banská Bystrica • Bratislava I-V • Čadca • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Galanta • Hlohovec • Humenné • Ilava • Kežmarok • Komárno • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Michalovce • Myjava • Námestovo • Nitra • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Piešťany • Považská Bystrica • Prievidza • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Ružomberok • Šaľa • Senec • Sobrance • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Trnava • Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín • Vranov nad Topľou • Žiar nad Hronom • Zlaté Moravce Monitoring (green) Dunajská Streda • Medzilaborce • Pezinok • Poltár

20. Sep 2021 at 11:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff