Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Playing with colourful and laid-back Jack Sparrow and its crew

A petting zoo with macaws has opened in Banská Bystrica.

A flock of macaws has become a new attraction in Banská Bystrica.A flock of macaws has become a new attraction in Banská Bystrica. (Source: Arakovo)

They sit on visitors’ shoulders, eat from their hands, and do not mind being petted.

A rare species of exotic bird living at the Arakovo petting zoo in the city of Banská Bystrica has become the latest tourist attraction in central Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide. (Source: )

“One would even say they are in love with people,” said Jozef Poništ from the zoo about the parrots, as quoted by the MY Banská Bystrica website.

The zoo, which can be found in the Point shopping mall, looks after several different macaws, including the blue-and-yellow macaw, military macaw, scarlet macaw, green-winged macaw, hyacinth macaw, and one white cockatoo.

Some of these macaws are an endangered species, for example, only 90 blue-throated macaws live in the wild.

Many parrots, many personalities

Every bird has a name and, surprisingly, each one is a character.

“While Lujza likes to kiss, Terka likes to have her ear scratched, Hektor loves buttons, and Lora loves to have her wings stroked,” Poništ added for MY Banská Bystrica.

A macaw can get easily offended, he added, and it demands an apology. However, Jack Sparrow is said to be a quiet and laid-back parrot, which rarely gets offended.

“And of course, like any animal, macaws expect you to have something good for them to eat,” Poništ noted.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

22. Sep 2021 at 11:19  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

arrested Pavol Ďurka of NAKA specialised team Purgatory heading to Bratislava' district court.

How an anti-team dismantled an elite police team with the help of the secret service

Hints of a possible coalition break-up over rule of law not materialising for now.


20 h
In this photo taken from video, Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters.

President to the UN Assembly: Where scientists succeeded, politics is still failing

Zuzana Čaputová recalled the words Pope Francis addressed to Slovak youth during his recent visit to Slovakia.


3 h
Monika Tódová

Charges against Denník N journalists dropped

The decision came after the general prosecutor ordered the regional prosecutor to examine the legitimacy of the charges.


21 h

News digest: Prosecutor calls charges against journalists unlawful and unfounded

Editors-in-chief supported accused journalists before charges were dropped. Poll unveils how an ideal foreigner should look. No vote on changes to the Citizenship Act.


21 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad