Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

We condemn the latest attack against journalists

Slovak journalists stand behind their colleagues from Denník N.

Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute. Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute. (Source: Sme)

We condemn the charges that were brought against Denník N journalists Konštantín Čikovský and Monika Tódová for doing their job in connection with the clarification of the murder of our colleague Ján Kuciak.

We consider this charges another attempt to threaten journalists who have been revealing the missteps of those in power for many years. The current development resembles the situation from a few years ago when certain groups created an atmosphere of mistrust and hate towards journalists in our society. This eventually led to the murder of Ján Kuciak. We must not allow this to repeat.

Using penal law against journalists for their work is unacceptable in an EU member state. It is what dictatorships do to threaten journalists, such as in Belarus.

We stand behind our colleagues. We will not be threatened and we will continue doing our job. We call on the competent institutions to withdraw the charges. We also call on the government to fulfill its promises to pass legislation for the better protection of journalists.

Zuzana Petková, founder, Investigative Centre of Ján Kuciak

Beata Balogová, editor-in-chief, SME

Peter Bárdy, editor-in-chief, Aktuality.sk

Lukáš Diko, director, Investigative Centre of Ján Kuciak

Matúš Kostolný, editor-in-chief, Denník N

Štefan Hríb, editor-in-chief, .týždeň

Lucia Yar, acting editor-in-chief, Euractiv

Michaela Terenzani, editor-in-chief, The Slovak Spectator

Jaroslav Vrábeľ, editor-in-chief, Korzár

Cs. Liszka Györgyi, editor-in-chief, Vasárnap

Peter Palovič, head of news desk, Rádio Expres

Braňo Závodský, deputy head of news desk, Rádio Expres

Marcela Šimková, editor-in-chief, Hospodárske noviny

Júlia Kováčová, editor-in-chief, Nový čas

Alexej Fulmek, president, Slovak Print and Digital Media Association

Related articleCharges brought against two Denník N journalists 

21. Sep 2021 at 7:00

