Charges against Denník N journalists are unprecedented and unacceptable

Several politicians question the recent charges against Monika Tódová and Konštantín Čikovský.

After the media outlets reported on charges brought against two journalists of the Denník N daily, Monika Tódová and Konštantín Čikovský, for the 2018 report involving former journalist-turned-spy Peter Tóth, several politicians and representatives of non-governmental organisations have questioned the decision to prosecute them.

“Four years after the murder of a journalist our society gone back to the beginning,” Zuzana Petková, head of the Let’s Stop Corruption Foundation, wrote on Facebook.

The state is intimidating journalists again, she added, stressing that similar attacks created an atmosphere in the past leading to the murders of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová.

“We mustn’t allow this to happen again,” she added.

The Reporters Without Borders international organisation called on the authorities to drop the charges against Tódová and Čikovský.

Charges unacceptable

The journalists’ work has been defended by several cabinet ministers. Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO) stressed that the state should protect journalists. Journalists should not be afraid to report on crimes happening in Slovakia, she continued in a statement, recalling that Tódová has contributed to the fight against corruption more than some state bodies.

Her party colleague, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď, considers the charges unacceptable, pointing to the fact that while Tóth, who has obviously committed several crimes for Kočner, remains out of prison, journalists fighting corruption are facing charges, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) opined that the charges against journalists are part of the fight related to security forces and the prosecution service.

An unprecedented step

Za Ľudí MP Juraj Šeliga considers the prosecution of journalists “spitting at the face of justice.” He questioned the fact that the charges were pressed three years after the report was published, and called for the protection of journalists.

“I’m afraid that such actions destroy the trust of the public in the rule of law,” he wrote on Facebook. “The prosecution of journalists for their investigative activities is an unprecedented step that has no parallel in democratic countries.”

Vladimíra Marcinková of the SaS caucus, who chairs the parliamentary European affairs committee, wrote that the information published by Tódová and Čikovský after the death of Ján Kuciak were published in the public interest. She considers it extremely important for society to know the truth and protect those presenting the truth.

Society has gone back four years

Another SaS caucus member, Ondrej Dostál, commented that several media outlets were reporting on the investigation after the murder of Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, stressing that they only fulfilled their main task: to report about matters in the public interest.

“It is outrageous when journalists are criminally prosecuted for doing their job,” he added, as quoted by SITA.

This opinion was shared by Kristián Čekovský of OĽaNO, who chairs the parliamentary culture and media committee, who stressed that the prosecution bodies should explain their steps in this affair.

Peter Pellegrini, chair of the Hlas party, said that if there is no proof of such charges, it is important to retract them. On the other hand, if there is any proof that the law was breached, we should not be discouraged by who is the journalist in question.

20. Sep 2021