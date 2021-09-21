Several buses block transport in front of the Government’s Office

Police are managing transport at the spot.

Buses block the road in front of the Government's Office. (Source: Polícia SR)

Several buses blocked a road in front of the Government’s Office (Úrad vlády) near Námestie Slobody square in Bratislava.

Police are present in the square and managing transport.

The blockade has complicated public transport. The TASR newswire reported that the buses should move in front of the parliament.

The police call on drivers to avoid this spot. Transport company Dopravný podnik Bratislava informed the public that the 203 line is currently not commuting to Námestie Slobody. Instead, it is running towards Búdková from Žilinská to the left via Námestie Slobody – Hodžovo Námestie square and from there, it follows its normal route.

In the direction of Koliba, there is diversion via Kollárovo Námestie square – Radlinského – Imricha Karvaša – Námestie Slobody square and from Žilinská, it follows its normal route.

21. Sep 2021 at 11:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff