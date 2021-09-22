Remaining parts of Bratislava ring road to open by the week's end

The construction of the D4 and R7 roads is nearing its end, though the D1 connection is still years away.

The D4R7 Construction company will be ready to open almost all the remaining sections of the D4 highway and the R7 express dual-carriageway in Bratislava and its surroundings by the end of the week.

“The handover of the segments in regards to large infrastructure projects, such as the Bratislava ring road, is a standard process,” the company said, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “We expect everything to be finished by September 26, 2021, and we can assure everyone that we will be ready to open the roads.”

Awaiting permits

The missing segments of the D4 and R7 roads, measuring a total of 13 km in length, will open by the end of this week if the developer holds to its word. The stretches of the D4 under construction include the segments between intersections Bratislava, Jarovce - Petržalka (2.2 km) - Bratislava, South (originally known as Ketelec; 4.3 km), including a three-kilometre segment with Lužný Bridge crossing the Danube.

