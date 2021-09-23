Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Healthcare staff want better salaries but cannot go on strike

Representatives of healthcare professions have signed a declaration with a number of demands.

The healthcare system is collapsing and the pandemic has only exacerbated the development, healthcare professionals say in a declaration they signed earlier this week. They demand more money and better working conditions.

The Medical Trade Unions drafted the declaration, in which doctors are to express their consent to any dismissal of services. It is, however, illegal for people in this field to strike. The Health Ministry responded that it is working on a systematic improvement of healthcare, taking into account patients and healthcare workers, the SITA newswire reported.

Reforms don’t solve all problems

Head of the union Peter Visolajský said the declaration won’t escalate into a strike, as striking is illegal for healthcare workers. That said, he added that Slovak hospitals will be out of order within half a year if healthcare workers don't agree to overtime.

23. Sep 2021 at 17:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

