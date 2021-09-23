Inhabitants of Bratislava should not see curfew or ban on travelling. Capital reaches vaccination milestone

In the current regional Covid automat system, Bratislava should not be worse than the red tier.

Font size: A - | A +

Bratislava has reached a 75-percent vaccination rate against Covid-19 in the age group of people above 50, Mayor Matúš Vallo wrote on Facebook.

“We had been waiting for this news impatiently,” Vallo wrote, thanking all citizens who have been vaccinated while calling on more to get the vaccine.

Follow rules of much milder tiers

The current Covid automat tier system divides Slovak districts from best to worst into five colours - green, orange, red, dark-red and black - according to the spread of the infection. Bratislava should be always two tiers better than its current situation according to the incidence of the virus and other factors.

The rules in place state that a 65-percent vaccination rate in the mentioned age group will lower the tier by one level. Another ten percentage points in this age group will lower it by two levels.

No more across-the-board measures. Cabinet approves new Covid warning system Read more

Even if all factors taken into consideration suggest that Bratislava should be in the black tier, which is the worst of all tiers, in reality, the worst tier Bratislava could be placed in is the red tier. As a result, inhabitants will not have to follow a curfew and or be banned from travelling between districts. These are the strictest measures for places in Slovakia where the infection has spread the most.

Bratislava currently orange

Bratislava is currently in the orange tier and it will remain orange from September 27. Analysts from the initiative Data Without Pathos called on the government to organise a non-scheduled governmental session to agree on putting Bratislava in the green tier starting Monday.

The map of districts from Monday, September 27, 2021. (Source: Health Ministry)

Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliášová said that Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský does not plan to hold any non-scheduled governmental sessions. A possible switch of the district into another tier will be discussed next week as usual.

“A possible two-step shift will be taken into account in the next weekly evaluation,” she said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

23. Sep 2021 at 16:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff