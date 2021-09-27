Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Green pass is not enough. Some people will need to take a test when going to hospitals

The Sme daily sums up conditions for hospitalisations, hospital visits and treatment.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Given the deteriorating pandemic situation in Slovakia, several hospitals have changed their entry conditions.

They are following the regulation issued by the Health Ministry in early September, but they have room to adapt some of the measures to their own needs and capacities.

Generally, fully vaccinated people have easier access to hospitals. Yet, there are many situations when they need to have a negative Covid test as well. In most cases, a PCR test, which usually has to be paid for from one's own pocket, is required. Generally, test results cannot be more than 72 hours old.

If hospitals accept antigen tests, these do not have to be older than 48 hours.

The Sme daily addressed 43 hospitals across Slovakia and compiled a list of entry conditions including:

Entry to hospital

27. Sep 2021 at 11:50  | Ján Krempaský

