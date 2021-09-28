Slovak pavilion for Expo Dubai unfinished, exhibition starts on Friday

The pavilion should open in mid-October at the earliest.

In this Aug. 8, 2021 satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., the site of Expo 2020 is seen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Source: SITA)

The Slovak pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 is still not finished, even though the exhibition officially starts on October 1.

The general commissioner of Expo Dubai 2020 confirmed the delay. The pavilion will be opened in the first half of October based on the Expo Dubai organiser's recommendation, who is renting out the pavilion.

Aktuality.sk first reported about the problems surrounding the completion of the construction, citing issues with local suppliers. At the beginning of September, Economy Minister Richard Sulík said at a press conference that Slovakia is well-prepared for Expo Dubai 2020.

"The Economy Ministry, together with the partners of the Slovak exposition, made an enormous effort to ensure a successful presentation at the World Expo Dubai 2020," stated Valovičová, adding that the Slovak team is ready in terms of content and expertise.

Slovakia presents mobility

"I am in daily and direct contact with the Emirate Minister of International Cooperation and the General Director of Expo Dubai 2020 Reem Al Hashimi, who confirmed that the Slovak pavilion is being worked on day and night. He promised us that there will be no further delays," added Valovičová.

The government approved the continuation of preparations for Slovakia's official participation in the World Expo Dubai in early October last year. The cabinet also agreed to pay out almost €6.5 million to finance Slovakia's official participation in this exhibition. Slovakia will present itself at Expo Dubai within the thematic zone "Mobility". It will focus on three main topics - hydrogen technologies, the aerospace industry and the space sector.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to take place from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers decided to postpone it by one year. Expo Dubai will officially take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Expo Dubai, called the "big Expo", lasts six months and takes place once every five years. A total of 193 countries are participating in the expo and the organizers expect 25 million people to visit.

28. Sep 2021 at 17:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff