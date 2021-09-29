Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ministry wants to make Slovakia part of the Silk Road. A new scheme should lure trains from China

A financial contribution to one container could amount to €50-€200.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

The Transport Ministry would like to lure more cargo trains into coming to Slovakia from China.

As a result, the Ministry is working on a new scheme to fund the transport of shipping containers with goods heading to Europe from China on a broad-gauge railway. These trains will thus avoid their current route via Poland.

The number of container trains dispatched by China is constantly increasing, Jaroslav Kmeť, state secretary of the Transport Ministry, said during his recent visit of the combined transport terminal in the village of Dobrá on at the border with Ukraine. It it is only up to Slovakia’s skillfulness whether these trains will run through Slovakia or avoid the country along with profit or possible investments, he added for the TASR newswire.

Preparation of state aid scheme

“We're planning a state assistance scheme for the Chinese trains, with direct funds for one container,” Kmeť said, as quoted by TASR, adding that the respective document should be submitted to the government soon.

They also want to offer some discounts from the railway transport route.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Sep 2021 at 11:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Vladimír Krčméry was first to receive the Covid vaccine in Slovakia

Face of vaccination campaign hides from radical antivaxxers abroad

Slovakia’s chief hygienist receives threats everyday. Vaccination teams have been attacked as well.


3 h
Ukrainian tattoo artist Olesia Paskarenko (centre) came to Slovakia when she was 17 years old.

Bratislava Castle as a tattoo is a cliché, a Ukrainian tattooist says

Many know her as Les, which means forest in Slovak. Olesia Paskarenko planned on becoming a landscape architect. Her plans changed a few years ago.


8 h
President Zuzana Caputova delivers her state of the republic address in parliament on September 27, 2021.

President Čaputová: We need to protect this world and Slovakia's place in it

In her speech about the state of the republic, the president offered a grim summary of the pandemic so far. Slovakia is in desperate need of stability.


28. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad