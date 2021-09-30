Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Country's largest alternative energy supplier quits Slovak market

The company's current customers do not have to worry about being left without energy.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The country's largest alternative energy supplier, Slovakia Energy, has asked the Regulatory Office for Network Industries (ÚRSO) to revoke its licenses to trade in electricity and natural gas.

Slovakia Energy also requested that its activities on the Slovak energy market be terminated as soon as possible, the SITA newswire reported.

Growing prices

Behind this step is the current situation caused by the unbearable growth in energy prices on wholesale markets in connection to the state's regulation of pricing.

ÚRSO will decide on the request within 30 days.

Electricity may become 15 percent more expensive for households Read more 


The pressure to switch to emission-free energy sources, emission allowances, a long winter, and the expected increase in consumption for the development of electromobility are pushing energy prices steeply upwards in
wholesale markets, said spokesperson of Bohemia Energy Hana Novotná.

These are also the reasons why the largest independent supplier in Slovakia has decided to curtail its activities.

Customers won't be left without energy

However, the company's current customers do not have to worry about being left without energy. They can automatically terminate their contract with Slovakia Energy and switch to the supplier of their choice without breaching the existing contracts, Novotná explained.

Alternatively, up to three months from the termination of Slovakia
Energy's activities, a so-called last resort supplier will take care customers - the law ensures them this right.

More of topic: Energy

Read more articles by the topic

30. Sep 2021 at 16:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Bratislava has a world-class bus station, mayor says

Half of the country's hospitalised Covid patients are in eastern Slovakia. The largest alternative energy supplier is leaving Slovakia.


39m
The historical furniture of teh Salvator pharmacy in the private museum in Nové Mesto nad Váhom

A set auction houses dream of. Rare historical furniture on its way back to Bratislava

The city council has allocated funds for the purchase of the rare baroque furniture of the Slavator pharmacy from its current owner.


23 h

2020 was a roller coaster ride

Delivery services had to adapt to both increases and decreases in demand.


3 h
If convicted, Slovak Playmate and Instagram influencer Zuzana Plačková may be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison for selling cocaine and being part of a drug gang.

What's more viral than a Slovak Instagram star facing drug dealing charges?

Though she denies her guilt, Zuzana Plačková, TV reality show star and Playmate, faces a long jail time.


21 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad