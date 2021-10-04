Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Yellow trains between Žilina, Bratislava and Prague are back

The private carrier RegioJet provides a direct connection between several towns and the Slovak and Czech capitals.

Private carrier RegioJet has restored its trains on the route between Žilina, Bratislava and Prague.

The trains between Žilina and Bratislava stop in Považská Bystrica, Púchov, Trenčianska Teplá, Trenčín, Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Piešťany, and Trnava. As a result, these towns have acquired a direct connection to Bratislava, Brno and Prague.

Under the new timetable, the yellow trains between Bratislava and Prague will operate four times a day in both directions. Three times a day, the trains will operate the route between Bratislava, Brno and Prague (and back), and one time from and to Žilina.

In addition, RegioJet trains operate a route between Košice, the Tatras, Žilina, Ostrava and Prague three times a day, including a night train between Košice and Prague.

It is also possible to change from trains to busses in Vrútky, Kysak and Košice, in the direction to Banská Bystrica, Zvolen, Svidník, Stropkov, Prešov, Vranov nad Topľou, Humenné and Mukachevo, Ukraine.

4. Oct 2021 at 11:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

