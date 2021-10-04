Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia ready to roll out its recovery reforms

The ministries of health, justice and education to receive first package amounting to more than €800 million.

PM Eduard Heger holds Slovakia's Recovery and Resilience Plan.PM Eduard Heger holds Slovakia's Recovery and Resilience Plan. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is already seeing changes to be covered from the Next Generation EU mechanism.

The European Commission is to receive an agreement on financing the project, signed last Friday and amounting to €822 million, based on which Slovakia should receive money for the projects carried out by the ministries of health, education and justice, cabinet ministers reported during the media briefing on October 4.

“A reform autumn is ahead of us,” said PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), adding that the country will have to meet the first milestones and goals set by its recovery plan.

EC approves Slovakia’s recovery plan Read more 

Three areas first

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Education

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Next Generation EU

4. Oct 2021 at 17:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia to prepare for a reform autumn

First money from the recovery plan to arrive soon. Business centres hired people despite pandemic. Travel conditions to Czechia, Norway and the UK change.


3 h
Anca Dragu

Farewell, Anca

Anca Dragu, who made Slovakia her home, cared deeply about the country and did what she could to make it better.


3 h
President Zuzana Čaputová delivers her second annual address to parliament on September 28, 2021.

President warns of hate, Fico erupts

Attempts to court dialogue with opposition leaders are spurned.


7 h

Minimum disruption and continual recruitment of staff. Business centres appear stable despite pandemic

Hybrid work model should apply in the future, as stems from the recent survey, but the legislation is still missing.


4 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad