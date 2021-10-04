Slovakia ready to roll out its recovery reforms

The ministries of health, justice and education to receive first package amounting to more than €800 million.

Slovakia is already seeing changes to be covered from the Next Generation EU mechanism.

The European Commission is to receive an agreement on financing the project, signed last Friday and amounting to €822 million, based on which Slovakia should receive money for the projects carried out by the ministries of health, education and justice, cabinet ministers reported during the media briefing on October 4.

“A reform autumn is ahead of us,” said PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), adding that the country will have to meet the first milestones and goals set by its recovery plan.

Three areas first

4. Oct 2021 at 17:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff