Bratislava reached a vaccination milestone. So why it is not green on the Covid map?

The 75-percent vaccination rate among people over 50 years of age did not help Bratislava return to the green tier in the Covid automat alert system.
With the current vaccination rate, Bratislava can be placed two tiers above what it should be based on the current situation.
Green is the best tier of the five-tier system; the epidemic measures are the mildest and the number of guests in a restaurant at one table is not limited.
The capital remains in the orange tier despite the high vaccination rate and favourable epidemic situation because of the surrounding orange tiers from which many people commute to work to Bratislava.
5. Oct 2021 at 11:36 | Ján Krempaský