Hydrogen car premieres at the Dubai Expo

Slovak pavilion is now open to the public, despite some initial problems.

The Slovak pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai opened to the public on October 4, following some problems with its completion.

The first to visit the site were Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS), Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) and Slovak Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Michal Kováč.

The first thematic week is dedicated to Climate and Biodiversity. One of the first products to be presented in the pavilion is the MH2 hydrogen car , which came into being due to the cooperation of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Technical University of Košice (TUKE) and the Matador Group company.

The car was presented by its chief-designer, Branislav Maukš, and Sulík. Visitors to the Slovak pavilion in Dubai can see the hydrogen car until the end of March 2022.

Mobility and technologies

The concept of the MH2 hydrogen car embodies the attributes listed among the main themes of the Slovak pavilion: the future of mobility and advanced technologies of the next decade.

5. Oct 2021 at 17:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff