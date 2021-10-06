Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pregnant and breastfeeding women face obstacles in obtaining Covid vaccine

Some vaccination centres require approval from the person's doctor.

(Source: TASR/AP)

Pregnant or breastfeeding women who would like to get vaccinated against Covid may encounter some problems in the process.

The vaccination centre at the outpatient’s clinic of Mlynská Dolina in Bratislava, for example, requires permission from the doctor, the Sme daily reported following the complaints it has received from readers who failed to get vaccinated at the site.

The vaccination centre cites the recommendation of the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) when requiring the document. ŠÚKL spokesperson Magdaléna Jurkemíková claims that no such recommendation has been issued.

The vaccination rate in Slovakia remains low as the third pandemic wave resulting from the Delta variant is rising.

Only 43 percent of the country's inhabitants are reported as fully immunised, well below the EU average exceeding 62 percent.

Confirmation wanted

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

6. Oct 2021 at 11:42  | Ján Krempaský

Top stories

Economy Minister Richard Sulík

Sulík: We won’t have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 without hydrogen

Economy Minister Richard Sulík talks about reforms and more.


4 h
Slovak may pay more for electricity next year.

Politicians promise to curb electricity price increases for households

Current electricity prices below last year’s level.


23 h
The 'Unhidden Love' exhibition at Comenius University Bratislava runs until October 18, 2021.

For a queer festival and display, Bratislava moves into a rainbow tier in October

Slovak Queer Film Festival will welcome only fully vaccinated visitors.


5. okt
Illustrative stock photo

Several hospitals had to limit planned surgeries. Situation in Žilina is critical

The hospital in Žilina even summoned a crisis staff to discuss potential solutions.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad