Smartphones are deadlier then cigarettes

Instagram almost certainly accelerates what is already a global public health crisis.

Reasonable people agreed that things like drugs, alcohol and cigarettes should not be sold to children. Rules vary by country, and it doesn’t always work in practice, but alcohol and tobacco companies are generally compelled to limit sales to adults capable of understanding the consequences of their actions.

For some reason or another, big tech companies like Facebook are not held to the same standard. And as the recent news indicates, not only does it turn out Facebook have known for years that their products were harming young people, but all the while they were working to target their services to ever younger kids.

7. Oct 2021 at 7:00 | Benjamin Cunningham