Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Smartphones are deadlier then cigarettes

Instagram almost certainly accelerates what is already a global public health crisis.

(Source: Unsplash)

Reasonable people agreed that things like drugs, alcohol and cigarettes should not be sold to children. Rules vary by country, and it doesn’t always work in practice, but alcohol and tobacco companies are generally compelled to limit sales to adults capable of understanding the consequences of their actions.

For some reason or another, big tech companies like Facebook are not held to the same standard. And as the recent news indicates, not only does it turn out Facebook have known for years that their products were harming young people, but all the while they were working to target their services to ever younger kids.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Oct 2021 at 7:00  | Benjamin Cunningham

Top stories

Lidl has recently become the largest retailer in Slovakia from the point of revenues.

Lidl has dethroned Tesco in the retail sector

The British retailer may continue falling, another company threatening its position.


19 h

News digest: State and police will shield healthcare professionals against anti-vax attacks

Only one third of Slovak entrepreneurs paid their invoices on time. Booster shots could be administered next week in social care centres.


20 h
Economy Minister Richard Sulík

Sulík: We won’t have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 without hydrogen

Economy Minister Richard Sulík talks about reforms and more.


6. okt
Slovak may pay more for electricity next year.

Politicians promise to curb electricity price increases for households

Current electricity prices below last year’s level.


5. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad