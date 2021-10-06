Items in shopping cart: View
Lidl has dethroned Tesco in the retail sector

The British retailer may continue falling, another company threatening its position.

Lidl has recently become the largest retailer in Slovakia from the point of revenues.Lidl has recently become the largest retailer in Slovakia from the point of revenues. (Source: TASR)

British retailer Tesco has been a pioneer and top innovator on the Slovak market. The retailer was the first to open a hypermarket in the country and introduce self-service checkouts. Its dominance was also confirmed by financial results.

This has changed recently, and Tesco has been replaced by Lidl, which now tops the ranking of the highest retail revenues.

Though this change happened only during the pandemic, it had been in progress before Covid broke out in Slovakia.

Unrivalled Tesco

6. Oct 2021 at 18:10  | Tomáš Vašuta

