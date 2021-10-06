Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Dominant Humenné company fined million of euros for abusing position

The decision is not valid yet.

Employees protest on May 19 against the company's disconnection from energy and media.Employees protest on May 19 against the company's disconnection from energy and media. (Source: Jana Otriová)

The Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic fined a company involved in industrial park management and energy production and supply €1,181,849 for abuse of a dominant position.

"The findings of the office showed that a dominant entrepreneur has been obliging companies operating in an industrial park to purchase energy and agents from it since 2017 while preventing them from producing energy and agents themselves or from third parties," the office stated.

The decision is not valid yet.

Long-time conflict

6. Oct 2021 at 17:31  | Jana Otriová

