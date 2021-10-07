Items in shopping cart: View
China's mischievous intents behind cooperation with Slovak universities

China is unfamiliar with the region and Slovak universities can be of help. But its motivations may not be earnest at all times.

The University of Economics in BratislavaThe University of Economics in Bratislava (Source: Archive of the University of Economics)

Several lecturers from the University of Economics in Bratislava are working with a problematic Chinese think tank. For several years now, they have been supplying the think tank, and so probably the Chinese communist government as well, with the regular monitoring of what has been happening in Slovakia.

One of their documents, for example, deals with the sustainability of Slovakia’s pension system and the labour minister’s reflections on the parental bonus. Another paper talks about how the country’s position on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has changed.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
7. Oct 2021 at 14:14  | Martin Vančo

