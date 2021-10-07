Booster shots should be available next week

People with immunity problems and at-risk groups will be given preference.

Vaccination with the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should start next week, said paediatrician Elena Prokopová. However, she did not specify on which day.

Preference will be given to at-risk groups and people who have a higher risk of getting infected, including medical workers, nursing home employees, people with immunity problems and those vaccinated more than six months ago.

Who is entitled?

The booster shot should be administered to people with immunity problems first. This group includes people who have received organ transplants, cancer patients and people taking medication to improve their immunity. The booster can be administered four weeks after the individual received the second vaccine dose. The above-mentioned group will receive an mRNA vaccine, i.e. the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, said Alena Koščálová, a member of the group of experts that advises the Health Ministry.

Another prioritised group will be at-risk groups and people who have a higher risk of getting infected, such as medical workers, the clients and employees of nursing homes, and in-field workers. Nursing home clients and employees can register for the booster shot via vakcinacia@employment.gov.sk, said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina). If at least five people register, a mobile vaccination team will be sent to the facility, he added, as reported by SITA.

The booster shot will also be offered to people who were vaccinated more than six months ago, regardless of the vaccine they received. They will receive the mRNA vaccine. In the first round, people over the age of 55 years and people over the age of 18 who suffer from diseases that could make the course of Covid more severe will be prioritised.

For now, the vaccine will not be administered to people who have received both vaccine shots and have recovered from Covid.

7. Oct 2021 at 16:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff