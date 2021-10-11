Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

The virus: are we there yet?

Most analysts have abandoned their most optimistic scenarios for the Delta variant in Slovakia.

Covid department in Galanta hospitalCovid department in Galanta hospital (Source: Sme)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. The third wave is stretching Slovak hospitals, and some are already overwhelmed. MPs are debating abortion again, and tighter rules may pass this time. Electricity prices cause concerns among households and businesses. Possession of marijuana sometimes carries a harsher sentence than manslaughter in Slovakia.

The Delta peak is hard to spot

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in Slovakia as expected, the million-dollar question is when the current wave will reach its peak. We know that we’re not there yet, but we don’t know when we will be.

With one important variable largely unknown, analysts are reluctant to give a clearer answer: they are still not sure how many of those people who have not yet been vaccinated have acquired enough antibodies through infection during the previous wave to protect them now. The efficacy of the vaccines half a year after they have been administered is another not-fully-known variable to consider.

11. Oct 2021 at 12:09  | Michaela Terenzani

