Operator of red suburban buses will be replaced. Bratislava Region to have a new carrier

The new regional carrier, Arriva, should take over in mid-November.

The company Arriva will take over the suburban buses in Bratislava Region, currently operated by Slovak Lines. (Source: TASR)

The Bratislava Region will have a new suburban carrier. The region's representatives officially signed an agreement with the Arriva company on October 11, which is set to replace the current carrier, Slovak Lines. The latter's agreement expires on November 14.

The new 10-year agreement with Arriva is worth more than €300 million.

“The new carrier will have to meet technical and operational standards that will offer a better and higher quality of travel to passengers,” said Juraj Droba, governor of the Bratislava Region, as quoted by the SITA newswire. He added that the selection process took 19 months.

Modern buses and change to timetables

The quality and attractiveness of suburban transport should be increased by new modern buses, among other things. All buses should be low-floor with air conditioning, free WiFi access and USB chargers. Moreover, there should be an announcement for the blind, and a more modern information service providing more details on routes and transfer spots.

11. Oct 2021 at 17:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff