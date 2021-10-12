Slovakia was losing millions due to discrepancies in highway company, audit office says

The public procurement process was not transparent in the years 2019 and 2020.

The National Highway Company (NDS) has undergone some major controls; now the company plans to file a criminal complaint.

The Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ) reported that because of discrepancies in the construction of highways, Slovakia has been losing millions of euros, the TASR newswire said.

Spokesperson for NKÚ Daniela Bolech Dobáková said that the public procurement process was not transparent in the years 2019 and 2020, increasing the risk of possible fraud and corruption. The office has reported its findings to the police.

The audit office focused on how the public procurement process was set up. Orders surpassing €420 million in value were examined in the period between 2019 and January 2021.

