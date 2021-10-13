Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Coalition agrees on state budget, with some key objections

The general budget deficit is projected at 4.94 percent of GDP.

Finance Minister Igor MatovičFinance Minister Igor Matovič (Source: TASR)

The ruling parties have finally agreed on the state budget for 2022.

The draft was discussed at the coalition council meeting held on October 11. The state's total incomes are expected to amount to €19.97 billion, while the expenditures are projected at €25.44 billion.

The state budget deficit should thus amount to €5.47 billion. The general budget deficit should amount to 4.94 percent of GDP, the SITA newswire reported.

However, the final version of the state budget for 2022 is conditioned with the adoption of several important laws, such as the pension reform, the law on expenditure caps and the law on debt brakes, said Finance Minister Igor Matovič. If the coalition fails to agree on them and pass them, the deficit will be 4.3 percent of GDP rather than 4.94 percent.

“The budget is written just as the EU rules allow us,” Matovič added, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The coalition needs to decide on the extra money we should get and thus also decide on whether we’ll be responsible and meet the promises we have given to voters.”

Slovakia ready to roll out its recovery reforms Read more 

Yet, the draft already has its critics. This includes opposition leaders Robert Fico (Smer) and Peter Pellegrini (Hlas), but also some members of the Economic and Social Council who discussed the draft at their October 13 meeting. Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) said mainly the Association of Towns and Villages of Slovakia (ZMOS), the Confederation of Trade Unions (KOZ) and the Federation of Employers’ Associations (AZZZ) had the most objections.

The draft will now be discussed by the cabinet on October 14; it has to be submitted to the parliament by October 15.

What are the priorities?

13. Oct 2021 at 17:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: NBS governor faces bribery charges, but refuses to step down

Opposition sees no reason for Peter Kažimír to leave. Marian Kočner's decoy sentenced for murder. Number of new Covid cases highest since March.


1 h
Probably future Czech PM Petr Fiala

Non-populist forces win in Czechia, but populism in Central Europe alive and well

Slovakia and Czechia may become closer allies in the Visegrad Group and lead an attempt to depoliticise cooperation with Hungary and Poland.


12. okt
NBS governor Peter Kažimír

NBS governor faces corruption charges

The information has been confirmed by several sources of the Aktuality.sk website.


12. okt
Ivan Korčok (front) and Péter Szijjártó (back)

Hungary gives in to Slovakia. Its gov’t won't fund land purchases abroad

Slovak and Hungarian prime ministers discussed the recent initiative of the Hungarian government earlier this week.


12. okt
