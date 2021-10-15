Clients of failed alternative energy supplier offered an alternative option

State company offers to take over consumers of gas as well as electricity.

Clients of Slovakia Energy, an alternative energy supplier that has gone out of business in Slovakia, do not need to worry about disruptions to their supplies of gas or electricity. The question remains how much they will pay for their next energy supplies as wholesale prices of electricity and natural gas have soared on international markets. At stake are 360,000 electricity and gas customers. The prices of electricity and natural gas are regulated in Slovakia.

“Since these are vital things, and energy is such a thing without debate, and winter is coming, the state has a solution ready; that solution is called the supplier of last resort,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík earlier this week.

The gas supplier of last resort is the state-owned gas utility Slovenský Plynárenský Priemysel (SPP) and in the case of electricity, regional distribution companies ZSE, SSE and VSE, depending on the region in which the client is located.

