Ex-PM Pellegrini's party still enjoys lion share of public's vote

Eight parties would make it into parliament, the recent AKO poll suggests.

The Hlas party led by ex-PM Peter Pellegrini remains the most popular party among Slovak voters.

This has been proven by the latest poll carried out by the AKO agency for the Na Hrane political talk show broadcast by the private TV JOJ between October 4 and 7 on 1,000 respondents.

If the election had been held in early October, Hlas would have won it with the support of 18.2 percent of the vote. The party reported only a slight drop in its support compared to the previous AKO poll.

The second-most popular party would have been Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 14.5 percent), followed by the opposition party Smer with 13.8 percent, which is a similar result to the previous poll.

These were the only parties that would manage to gain more than 10 percent of the vote.

Five more parties in the parliament

The senior coalition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), which won the 2020 general election with slightly more than 25 percent, would have received only 9.2 percent of the vote.

Other parties that would have made it to the parliament are Progressive Slovakia with 8.6 percent, Sme Rodina with 7.4 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 5.9 percent, and Republika (created by the renegades of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia) with 5 percent.

The Alliance party, formed by the representatives of the Hungarian parties in Slovakia, would have stayed outside the parliament with 4.5 percent, and so would the Slovak National Party (SNS) with 3.6 percent and far-right ĽSNS with 2.3 percent.

The junior coalition party Za Ľudí would have won the support of 2.1 percent only.

18. Oct 2021 at 11:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff