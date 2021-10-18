The ‘Latvian scenario’ repeats in Slovakia

Central bank governor Kažimír shows no signs of resigning, despite corruption charges.

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. The governor of the central bank is facing corruption charges. Five districts are under maximum anti-Covid measures as the nationwide rise in infections continues. A woman charged with ordering the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak is convicted in another murder case. The Hungarian government drops its plan to buy land in Slovakia.

Corruption charges reach central bank head

“I have committed no crime and I will continue fulfilling my duties as governor,” is the official statement of Peter Kažimír, the head of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank.

Prosecutors, however, believe otherwise. As of last Tuesday, Kažimír is the highest-ranking official known to be facing corruption-related charges in Slovakia, where many former government, law enforcement and judicial figures have been investigated and prosecuted over the past two years.

18. Oct 2021 at 14:27 | Michaela Terenzani