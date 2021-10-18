Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Hooligans from abroad came to Trnava trained and organised, system failed to detect them

The police and football associations have an information system to detect problematic individuals and groups.

The fight between the fans of Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava.The fight between the fans of Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava. (Source: TASR)

"Each one in their own sector, don't throw pyrotechnics," the commentator repeated helplessly during the Sunday football match between Spartak Trnava and Slovan Bratislava.

Polish hooligans boasting on social networks about how they train in martial arts and then test their skills on the streets, cared very little about what the organisers were telling them.

One, wearing the balaclava of the Polish football club Katowice, kicked a Slovan fan unconscious on the ground, and then fled with a crowd of other extremists.

The people the Sme daily interviewed perceive the violence at the match as a sophisticated and planned attack by hooligans from Trnava, Katowice, and the Czech city of Ostrava.

First they climbed the roof above the sector where the Slovan fans were located, throwing firecrackers at them. Afterwards, dozens physically assaulted the Slovan fans, who had always been breaking rules and throwing firecrackers.

European countries have their own database of problematic fans about which the organisers of sports events should beware. They are supposed to share the information with other countries.

"Yesterday's match showed that the system failed to prevent the arrival of foreign visitors who represent security risk," said analyst of the non-governmental think tank Globsec, Daniel Milo. He had previously worked as the Interior Ministry's expert on extremism.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Football

Read more articles by the topic

18. Oct 2021 at 23:07  | Roman Cuprik

Top stories

Matt Apuzzo

Some people want to make the real world equivalent to a Facebook feed

You can criticise journalists, but calling them enemies is going too far.


11 h
SaS MP Jana Bittó Cigániková (centre), surrounded by experts and the representatives of non-governmental organisations, who have pointed to problems related to recent draft law restricting abortions.

Experts warn against the impacts of the recent anti-abortion draft

The proposal of conservative MP Anna Záborská will be discussed in a second reading at the October parliamentary session.


15 h

News digest: Delta variant still dominates in Slovakia

Experts and activists warn of planned changes to abortions. New campaign supposed to lure people into vaccination. Football fans thwart a match in Trnava.


14 h
Peter Kažimír

The ‘Latvian scenario’ repeats in Slovakia

Central bank governor Kažimír shows no signs of resigning, despite corruption charges.


19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad