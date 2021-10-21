Educational reform should move Slovak schools into 21st century

The reform is made up of three main laws that have been already approved by parliament.

Font size: A - | A +

Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) announced a substantial reform that should move the Slovak education system into the 21st century. The reform is made up of three main laws that have been already approved by parliament.

Reform months

The reform includes the amendment of the school law, the law on pedagogic and expert employees, and the law on expert education and preparation.

Thanks to the amendments, it will be possible to digitalise the education system, support inclusive education and improve the education of teachers.

The amendments of these three laws are the basis for reforms in the education system. The minister added that there will be a total of 100 changes.

21. Oct 2021 at 17:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff