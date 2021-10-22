Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTATOR COLLEGE

‘Speaking English is almost like having a hot potato stuck in your mouth the entire time you talk’

But in Slovak, your tongue actually works, says an American who learns Slovak.

Renáta Kamenárová teaches Slovak at the University of Pittsburgh. She has also co-written several "Krížom krážom" textbooks, which are used by those teaching Slovak to foreigners. Renáta Kamenárová teaches Slovak at the University of Pittsburgh. She has also co-written several "Krížom krážom" textbooks, which are used by those teaching Slovak to foreigners. (Source: Archive of R. K. )

In the summer, Renáta Kamenárová became the new head of the Slovak Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh. It is the only programme of its kind in the US.

On the Spectator College podcast, she speaks about her rich experience in teaching Slovak to foreigners, including amusing moments.

American professor Benjamin Sorensen, who has been learning Slovak for several years, explains what he finds most difficult about the Slovak language and shares his favourite Slovak words such as dreľej.

Exam topic: The countries whose language I am learning

Other study materials:

Parents did not want them to speak Slovak, but “totally Americanised” old boys are giving it a tryRead more  Glossary: Slovak immigrants’ language declined as they helped build AmericaRead more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

More of topic: Spectator College

Read more articles by the topic

22. Oct 2021 at 11:40  | Peter Dlhopolec

Top stories

Věra Janičinová during her au pair stay in Germany in 1996.

In a rich English family, she had to shower an eight-year-old. What followed surprised her even more

The experience of the first Slovak au pairs is wide-ranging. Some dealt with sexual harassment or no windows in their rooms, others had a wonderful time.


23 h
Martin Hojsík

Russia, not emission allowances, is to blame for electricity and gas prices

Gazprom is tightening the taps and gas prices are rising, claims MEP Martin Hojsík.


21. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad