‘Speaking English is almost like having a hot potato stuck in your mouth the entire time you talk’

But in Slovak, your tongue actually works, says an American who learns Slovak.

Renáta Kamenárová teaches Slovak at the University of Pittsburgh. She has also co-written several "Krížom krážom" textbooks, which are used by those teaching Slovak to foreigners. (Source: Archive of R. K. )

In the summer, Renáta Kamenárová became the new head of the Slovak Studies Program at the University of Pittsburgh. It is the only programme of its kind in the US.

On the Spectator College podcast, she speaks about her rich experience in teaching Slovak to foreigners, including amusing moments.

American professor Benjamin Sorensen, who has been learning Slovak for several years, explains what he finds most difficult about the Slovak language and shares his favourite Slovak words such as dreľej.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1146022072&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Exam topic: The countries whose language I am learning

22. Oct 2021 at 11:40 | Peter Dlhopolec