Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava’s Old Town introduces most beautiful trees via game

One of the spotlighted trees is a majestic European beech in the evangelical cemetery Kozia Brána (Goat Gate).

Bratislava's Old Town presents its most beautiful trees Bratislava's Old Town presents its most beautiful trees (Source: Courtesy of Old Town )

The Bratislava borough of Old Town wants to present its most beautiful trees in a special way. It released its My Seven Trees in Old Town game on October 21 on the occasion of the Day of Trees. These seven trees are proposed to be included in the Slovak list of protected trees.

“Old Town is full of beautiful trees; from these thousands, we have selected seven that we would like to present to the public - seven trees like the seven wonders of Old Town,” said Old Town Mayor Zuzana Aufrichtová, as cited in the press release.

Those who play the game will find these trees in various places in Old Town - in Medická garden, Slubek garden, at the M. Hodža Elementary School at Podjavorinská Street and in the park on Škarniclova Street. One of the most beautiful trees - the majestic European beech - awaits players in the evangelical cemetery Kozia Brána (Goat Gate).

“The trees are marked with tables with basic information and some other interesting facts about them,” said Matej Števove, spokesperson of Old Town, as cited in the press release.

The task of the game's players is to gradually discover all the selected trees and answer seven questions listed on the corresponding tables. Each table also includes a map that shows players where the rest of the trees are located.

After finding all seven trees, players need to send the right answers to tlacove@staremesto.sk by November 10. Seven of the people who answered correctly, drawn by a lottery, will receive book prizes.

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

22. Oct 2021 at 14:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia marks anniversary of one of its biggest accidents in water transport

People are obliged to show Covid passes, the Bratislava's Old Town promotes its most beautiful trees and construction of the traditional ice house in the High Tatras has started.


3 h
Opening of the time capsule of Michael's Tower.

Time capsule stored in Bratislava's St Michael statue 176 years ago reveals its secrets

The public can see the items found in the box in the Bratislava City Museum at the Old Town Hall this weekend.


5 h
About 100 to 110 Tatra chamois live in the NAPANT national park, central Slovakia, but only two are white.

New Low Tatras attraction fascinates and worries hikers

Two white chamois have been observed in the national park, but their colour exposes them to danger.


21. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad