Bratislava’s Old Town introduces most beautiful trees via game

One of the spotlighted trees is a majestic European beech in the evangelical cemetery Kozia Brána (Goat Gate).

The Bratislava borough of Old Town wants to present its most beautiful trees in a special way. It released its My Seven Trees in Old Town game on October 21 on the occasion of the Day of Trees. These seven trees are proposed to be included in the Slovak list of protected trees.

“Old Town is full of beautiful trees; from these thousands, we have selected seven that we would like to present to the public - seven trees like the seven wonders of Old Town,” said Old Town Mayor Zuzana Aufrichtová, as cited in the press release.

Those who play the game will find these trees in various places in Old Town - in Medická garden, Slubek garden, at the M. Hodža Elementary School at Podjavorinská Street and in the park on Škarniclova Street. One of the most beautiful trees - the majestic European beech - awaits players in the evangelical cemetery Kozia Brána (Goat Gate).

“The trees are marked with tables with basic information and some other interesting facts about them,” said Matej Števove, spokesperson of Old Town, as cited in the press release.

The task of the game's players is to gradually discover all the selected trees and answer seven questions listed on the corresponding tables. Each table also includes a map that shows players where the rest of the trees are located.

After finding all seven trees, players need to send the right answers to tlacove@staremesto.sk by November 10. Seven of the people who answered correctly, drawn by a lottery, will receive book prizes.

22. Oct 2021 at 14:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff