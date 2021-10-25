Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Court sees no reason to detain NAKA investigators, but describes suspicions of the police inspectorate

The reasoning of the regional court that decided to release the charged police officers working on high-profile corruption cases was published.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Although the Bratislava Regional Court decided to release four investigators of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) who are working on high-profile corruption cases back in early October, it took three more weeks for the court to publish its written reasoning.

The reasoning not only clearly states that the court saw no reason to prosecute the NAKA officers but also reveals the suspicions that they had about the work of the Bureau of Inspection Service, running under the Interior Ministry, which is the agency that pressed charges against the NAKA officers, the Sme daily reported.

At the centre of the suspicions is the head of the inspectorate’s team that pressed the charges, Diana Santusová. The Bratislava Regional Court did not comment on the suspicions, but backed the NAKA officers’ investigation of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency and the inspectorate as the right thing to do, Sme reported.

The court also questions the reasons given for taking the four investigators into custody by the lower instance court in mid-September.

How an anti-team dismantled an elite police team with the help of the secret service Read more 

The entire operation was considered a strong blow against the investigators in the so-called war among the police, so named because the NAKA team allegedly faces the opposition of the inspection service, the Bratislava prosecutor’s office and SIS.

It is now up to the General Prosecutor’s Office to decide whether it will continue in the prosecution of the four NAKA investigators. The office has not specified what it will do yet, as reported by Sme.

An ordinary, informal conversation

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Oct 2021 at 10:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Boris Kollar

Who needs an opposition when you have Boris Kollár?

The Recovery Plan has a problem - one of its own architects.


2 h
Employee in the Hella production hall.

German investor moves R&D to Slovakia, promises extraordinary salaries

The German concern Hella built four industrial parks in Slovakia.


20 h
Matt Apuzzo

Three-time Pulitzer Prize winner will speak in Bratislava

Matt Apuzzo was awarded for his reporting on the surveillance of the Muslim community, Russia's impact on the US election and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.


19. okt
Illustrative stock photo

State sent millions of euros in pandemic first aid to shell companies

It is possible that suspicious companies have gained up to €24 million from public finances.


21. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad