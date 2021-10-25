Direct flights to Dubai return to Bratislava

They will be operated by the Smartwings airline once a week.

Direct flights between Bratislava and Dubai have been restored, although they are operated by a different airline than before the pandemic.

The first plane was dispatched from Bratislava on Sunday, October 24. During the winter season, the flights will be operated by Czech airline Smartwings once a week (on Sundays).

“Dubai belongs to the most popular destinations,” said Peter Šujan, sales director of Smartwings. It also serves as a transfer point to various destinations in Asia and the islands in the Indian Ocean.

Before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, the connection to Dubai was secured by the flydubai airlines. These flights have not been restored yet, the SITA newswire reported.

Passengers are required to adhere to strict hygiene measures and wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator during the entire flight.

Apart from Dubai, Smartwings will operate charter flights from Bratislava to Oman and Egypt during the winter schedule.

25. Oct 2021 at 10:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff