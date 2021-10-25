Reform of national parks to be postponed, also due to objections of coalition partner

Boris Kollár and his Sme Rodina party talk about objections to the current draft reform. Some coalition partners do not understand, and the prime minister even talks about having a certain line.

The effectiveness of the national park reform in Slovakia has been postponed to April 2022.

By this date, the state-owned plots in the national parks of Slovenský Raj and Pieniny are expected to be transferred to the State Nature Conservancy of Slovakia (ŠOP SR), the central expert organisation for nature and landscape conservation in the country. The changes to the zoning system in these national parks have already been completed.

In addition, the change of the zoning system in other national parks will begin. The Environment Ministry should submit its proposal by June 30, 2022.

“I hope the processes will be wrapped up by the end of the following year,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Originally, the reform was supposed to become effective on January 1, 2022. Yet, there have been several objections, particularly from the junior coalition party Sme Rodina, represented by Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár.

If Slovakia fails to adopt the national park reform, the country may be fined for not protecting the wood grouse, as the ministry has warned. The draft enabling the reform should be discussed at the ongoing parliamentary session.

Kollár’s party opposes the reform

Kollár shocked his coalition partners on October 15, when he told the press that his party would withdraw its signatures on the draft amendment to the law on nature protection, submitted by Jaromír Šíbl, MP for the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO).

25. Oct 2021