Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislavans visit shopping centres for entertainment, not just for shopping

Willingness to innovate and expand their function as places of entertainment makes shopping centres ‘crisis-resistant’.

People visit shopping centres to go to restaurants, too. People visit shopping centres to go to restaurants, too. (Source: TASR)

Modern shopping centres have been a reality in Slovakia for more than 21 years. Bratislava, the city with the highest purchase power in the country, has the biggest concentration of shopping centres. People in the capital visit them not only to shop but also for entertainment and relaxation.

“For most Bratislavans, a visit to the shopping centre does not end with shopping; they want to meet with friends, relax or have fun,” Eva Sadovská, an analyst with Wood & Company, wrote in response to the results of a survey conducted by companies Datamar and Mnforce in September.

The Bratislava region reports the highest number of shopping centres and retail parks. Their total acreage of 756,000 m2 makes up 32 percent of the total area of this retail real estate in Slovakia, based on the latest data of CBRE Research. While modern shopping centres dominate Bratislava, retail parks are more often located in smaller towns.

Not only shopping but also entertainment

In recent years, shopping centres have not only become places to shop, but also places of entertainment, culture, relaxation, meetings and culinary experiences, all under one roof. Their attractiveness depends on their locality, accessibility, whether they neighbour office premises as well as what kinds of shops and services they offer.

“A colourful mixture with an appropriate impact on free-time activities has become much more important than any time before,” Sadovská wrote.

The latest survey of Datamar and Mnforce, called Consumer Mood: Impact of Covid-19, confirms that the scope of entertainment has been playing a key role in shopping centres. Its results indicate that 78 percent of citizens of Bratislava and its vicinity visit shopping centres to shop for groceries or other goods. As much as 43 percent go to shopping centres to eat at its restaurants or fast food outlets while 39 percent go to the cinema or a cultural, social, or sports event in the centres. Another 27 percent perceive shopping centres as a place to meet with friends and family while 18 percent of respondents go to shopping centres regularly to get a manicure or visit a hair salon or dry cleaner.

These statistics show that more consumers visit shopping centres for entertainment in Bratislava than in Prague. In the Czech capital, the share of the respondents visiting shopping centres to shop for groceries and other goods is as high as 90 percent.

Future of shopping centres

The future of shopping centres greatly depends on their ability to attract not only passers-by but also visitors for whom the centre itself is a destination.

“The function of the shopping centre as a place to spend free time for gastronomy, the cinema or wellness will be further developed and strengthened in the future,” Sadovská wrote. “All this, together with the willingness to innovate, makes such shopping centres 'crisis resistant' at the same time.”

More of topic: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Bratislava

26. Oct 2021 at 11:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Aktuality.sk obtained photos from a cottage, where Robert Fico (top right) would meet Miroslav Bödör (on his left), attorney Marek Para (bottom left) a Pavol Gašpar.

Police recorded cottage meetings of Fico, Kaliňák and people close to corruption cases

Prosecutors claim the recordings confirm attempts to interfere with the investigation of major corruption cases under Smer governments.


18 h

News digest: One half of districts is following very strict pandemic measures

Court decision reveals details about war among the police. Problems surround another planned reform. Slovak film awarded in Chicago.


19 h
Boris Kollar

Who needs an opposition when you have Boris Kollár?

The Recovery Plan has a problem - one of its own architects.


23 h
Muránska planina national park.

Reform of national parks to be postponed, also due to objections of coalition partner

Boris Kollár and his Sme Rodina party talk about objections to the current draft reform. Some coalition partners do not understand, and the prime minister even talks about having a certain line.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad