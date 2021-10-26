Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Long-standing frame of Železná Studnička restaurant is history, building was removed

It should be replaced with something tasteful that continues the Snežienka tradition, the mayor of the borough opined.

(Source: TASR)

The long-standing frame of the former restaurant Snežienka in Bratislava's touristic locality Železná studnička was removed. In the past few days, the remaining construction waste was removed while the area was cleansed and covered with soil.

City Forests of Bratislava welcomed the decision.

“We perceive really positively that one of the biggest ruins, which uglified Železná Studnička for many years, was removed,” Marek Páva, deputy director of the organisation said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Such buildings in serious despair are not only safety risks but also aesthetically decrease the recreational value of the forest park.”

What will replace Snežienka?

The city organisation is looking for a project with a minimal burden on the traffic around Železná studnička, adding that people want a break from cars in the forest park.

“A green area within the forest, with benches, a gazebo and possibly a playground for children would be acceptable,” Páva said, as quoted by TASR.

Mayor of Nové Mesto Rudolf Kusý said that it is too soon to make promises, but the demolished area should be replaced with something tasteful that will continue the Snežienka tradition.

“A place where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, Kofola or a good lunch with family or friends. A place where you can rest, repair your bike and where children can play,” he wrote on Facebook. “But no villas or a hotel.”

Company wanted to build a hotel

In an effort to revamp the area where Snežienka once stood, the borough launched an urbanistic architecture competition in 2019 that should have brought new ideas to make the locality more attractive. The competition was evaluated last year and the jury picked a winner out of 13 projects.

Železná Studnička to get a facelift Read more 

The ruins of Snežienka were rented in 2006 to the company Snowdrop for 99 years, and the company wanted to build a hotel there. When the leaseholder stopped paying rent, the municipality withdrew from the contract and started to take care of the ruins by itself.

The construction, made of ferroconcrete and steel poles, has been dilapidating and rusting for many years.

26. Oct 2021 at 11:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Aktuality.sk obtained photos from a cottage, where Robert Fico (top right) would meet Miroslav Bödör (on his left), attorney Marek Para (bottom left) a Pavol Gašpar.

Police recorded cottage meetings of Fico, Kaliňák and people close to corruption cases

Prosecutors claim the recordings confirm attempts to interfere with the investigation of major corruption cases under Smer governments.


18 h

News digest: One half of districts is following very strict pandemic measures

Court decision reveals details about war among the police. Problems surround another planned reform. Slovak film awarded in Chicago.


19 h
Boris Kollar

Who needs an opposition when you have Boris Kollár?

The Recovery Plan has a problem - one of its own architects.


23 h
Muránska planina national park.

Reform of national parks to be postponed, also due to objections of coalition partner

Boris Kollár and his Sme Rodina party talk about objections to the current draft reform. Some coalition partners do not understand, and the prime minister even talks about having a certain line.


20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad