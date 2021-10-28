Travel to black and dark-red districts only if necessary, experts recommend before holiday

The shops will be closed on the first of November.

On All Saints Day, a national holiday in Slovakia, many people travel to their families and visit the graves of their deceased relatives.

Even though the state has not imposed a lockdown as it did in 2020, the daily caseload is rising and the numbers of newly infected people recently exceeded 4,000.

The Covid automat warning system, which divides Slovak districts into five tiers according to the current epidemic situation, counts on the restriction of movement, but a national emergency must be declared to be able to limit movement. A national emergency has not been adopted due to lack of political agreement.

The map of districts from November 1, 2021. (Source: Health Ministry)

Therefore, experts say they are relying on the responsible behaviour of people and have issued five recommendations everyone should observe in order to spend the holidays safely.

Recommendations of experts 1. Find time to stay in nature during the weekend and stay in a circle of your closest family. 2. Do not travel to black and dark-red districts unless necessary. 3. If you do travel, use individual means of transport and observe the basic preventive measures – wear a mask or respirator, keep a distance from people outside the circle of your closest ones and wash and sanitise your hands. 4. Postpone meeting more distant family relatives and friends to a time when the epidemic situation is more favourable. Avoid meeting at-risk people, especially if any of you are not vaccinated. Also avoid meeting older people, people with chronic diseases and people with weakened immunity. 5. Avoid places with a high concentration of people – shopping centres, public transport, mass events and gatherings at gravesites on Saturday and Sunday, when the risk of infection will be higher due to expected strain. Source: Health Ministry

Time changes, too

During the last October weekend, the time changes. In the night from October 30 to October 31, clocks will be moved by one hour back, from 3:00 to 2:00.

This will impact two night trains 614/615 Tatran Zemplín from Humenné to Bratislava and in opposite direction that will stay for one hour during the weekend and continue in the ride according to new time, the SITA newswire reported.

Trains will be strengthened before All Saints Day and also after to satisfy bigger demand for travelling. There will be 14 extra trains, one regional and 13 fast trains added. Trains are already available in the valid schedule.

November 1, as a national holiday, means that all shops are closed, with exception of petrol station and those shops where the owners themselves serve customers.

28. Oct 2021 at 11:55