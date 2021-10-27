Third doses administered in Slovakia but not for everyone at the moment

Six months must pass from the administration of the second dose, people with immunity problems an exception.

People aged 55 and older can now officially register for a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. So far 66,304 people have been already vaccinated with the third dose between October 19 and 26.

On Tuesday, 100,000 invitations were sent for vaccination and another 8,822 people are currently waiting for an appointment in the virtual waiting room.

The Health Ministry says that the third-dose vaccination is recommended to everyone older than 55 at least six months after the second vaccine dose.

The registration system is the same, it is possible to fill in the registration at vakcinacia.nczisk.sk.

People are informed about the possibility of administering a third dose with a text message where they are assigned a PIN code.

The registration goes like for previous doses: they fill in personal data and choose the district where they want the third dose administered.

Immuno-compromised patients may receive a third dose earlier than after six months after the second dose. In their case, four weeks are enough to pass to enrol for the third dose, but a recommendation from doctor for administrating the third dose is required.

Pfizer or Moderna

If people recovered from Covid and are fully vaccinated, the third dose is not recommended. The Ministry explains that Covid-19 acts as their third booster dose. An exception are immuno-compromised patients, who are recommended to take the third dose even if they have recovered from Covid.

People vaccinated with vaccines by Pfizer or AstraZeneca will receive the Pfizer vaccine as a booster dose. People vaccinated with Sputnik or Janssen will also receive Pfizer. Those vaccinated with Moderna will receive Moderna as the third dose.

A person not wanting to register is also a possibility, according to the Health Ministry.

“It;s enough if an interested person shows a valid Green pass at the vaccination centre,” the ministry stated. “The vaccination centre staff will verify whether enough time has passed since the second dose.”

However, the ministry recommends that everyone register, to guarantee the date and administration of the vaccine.

27. Oct 2021 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff