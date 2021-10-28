Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak gastronomy is dying, say restaurants in black-tier districts

Reducing VAT on catering services from next year would help operators pay off huge debts as well as deferred taxes and levies, or pay higher wages to employees.

Take-away in restaurant in Michalovce, eastern SlovakiaTake-away in restaurant in Michalovce, eastern Slovakia (Source: TASR)

From November 1, 24 districts will switch to the black (worst) tier in the Covid automat warning system.

In these districts, all restaurants, pubs, and cafés have to remain closed for their customers, even the vaccinated ones. They may only sell take-away or deliver the orders.

An initiative that unites operators of restaurants and food providers points out that even though the number of black-tier districts has doubled, the sector has not received any aid from the state. The first black-tier districts appeared in Slovakia on October 14.

The initiative, therefore, calls on the government to swiftly launch effective measures without complicated conditions for operators.

"You can't do business all the time with a huge fear of the future, often about whole families. The gastro industry needs help from the government, a light at the end of the tunnel," said Vladimír Machalík, executive director of the Slovak Beer and Malt Association. “Slovak gastro is dying.”

28. Oct 2021 at 17:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

